This Morning goes off air in technical mishap - watch The breakfast show has stayed on air for the whole of lockdown

This Morning star's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were both surprised when the camera began to cut out during the show on Monday, plunging viewers into darkness.

READ: Phillip Schofield speaks out following X-rated This Morning mishap

Although the audio was still working, the cameras cut out several times due to a technical issue, leading the presenters to joke about how they might finally have to go off the air, despite spending the whole of lockdown on television. Watch the moment here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip and Holly crack a joke as the This Morning camera plays up

The pair often experience mishaps on the show, and Phillip left Holly in fits of giggles on Friday after accidentally making an X-rated slip-up on the show by naming an adult website. In the clip from the breakfast show, a caller named Rebecca was asking about her package holiday with Love Holidays, with Phillip saying: "Rebecca, if Lovehoney said... Love Holidays! Lovehoney... that's a whole different package coming through the door. It's a different package holiday!"

READ: Inside This Morning chef James Martin's jaw-dropping outdoor kitchen

Without missing a beat, the adult site Lovehoney shared a meme of the situation, writing: "When you confuse your Summer hols with our Summer Sale. It happens to the best of us @schofe. #ThisMorning." The dad-of-two retweeted the hilarious response from the company, adding laughing emojis.