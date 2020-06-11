Phillip Schofield reveals what he and Holly Willoughby get up to backstage - and you’ll be surprised The This Morning stars are without their usual glam squads

Phillip Schofield revealed the surprising way he and Holly Willoughby pass the time backstage at This Morning on Thursday. While you may think the pair take opportunities during ad breaks to go over their lines or prep for future segments – the reality is very different! Instead, Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of himself in disbelief over Holly's multitasking make-up balm as she used her spare time to have a quick touch-up, something we're sure her glam squad would usually take care of.

In the clip, Holly sits on the famous This Morning sofa as she adds a pop of pink to her lips and cheeks using what appears to be Milk Makeup's Mini Lip and Cheek in the colour Rally. Phil can't believe his eyes and asks her: "What is that? It's the biggest lipstick I've ever seen." Holly replies: "It does everything! Lips and cheeks, it does a lot."

If there's one thing we know, it's how important a multi-use product is. Holly's particular part lip tint, part blush features a twist-up stick that can be swept across cheeks for a soft, dewy flush then applied to your lips for a cool pop of colour.

Milk Makeup Mini Lip & Cheek, £13, Cult Beauty

Holly has been full of useful wisdom this week. On Wednesday, she shared a genius picnic hack to keep straws in canned drinks while on the go. Simply slide the ringpull over the opening of your drink and place your straw through the now-smaller hole, which according to Holly, means your straw won't budge!

This Morning fans were left impressed by Holly's titbit and took to Twitter to say so. "Life hack, thanks Holly Willoughby!" wrote one, while a second enthusiastically tweeted: "One of the best tips ever from This Morning. Thanks Holly that will come in very handy." A third added: "@hollywilloughby @thismorning, your tip on using the opening of a can to hold [a] straw, amazing. You learn something new every day!"

