James Martin has been creating some incredible dishes on This Morning, from Swiss rolls to smoked haddock Welsh rarebit, so it comes as no surprise that he has the right equipment on hand at his country home in Hampshire.

While we know the celebrity chef has an impressive kitchen where he films his ITV show, James Martin's Saturday Morning, James revealed that he also has an amazing outdoor cooking space which was all set up for his live cooking tutorial on Monday's instalment of This Morning.

James Martin's rustic outdoor kitchen features an incredible pizza oven

"All set for the first cook of the day on @thismorning," James captioned an Instagram photo which gave fans a glimpse inside his incredible outdoor kitchen, all shielded from the unpredictable UK weather with a beamed roof. Taking centre stage at the back of the photo is a wood-fired oven with plenty of logs stacked underneath ready for whenever James needs them - imagine all the fresh pizza's the chef and his girlfriend Louise Davies enjoy!

On one side of the oven sits the classic metal style cupboards of an industrial kitchen, which is much like his indoor space. Meanwhile, James has access to plenty of workbenches to chop and prepare his dishes, with a black table topped with a wooden chopping board, a small BBQ and lots of fresh ingredients such as red chillis and ginger. Aside from the practical cooking equipment, it also features some rustic finishing touches, including industrial green lights hanging overhead and a vintage cream carpet to provide more warmth.

WATCH: James Martin makes pasta for his village

Fans were delighted to see inside the incredible kitchen, with one writing: "You are so lucky to have such a lovely garden kitchen," and another adding: "Serious pizza oven envy."

Meanwhile, when James chooses to cook inside, he has access to a large stainless steel topped island with two induction hobs, a wooden cabinet showcasing a selection of glassware, black polished worktops and open shelving that display a selection of cookbooks, jars and utensils.

