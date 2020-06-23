Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby clash with Lady C during This Morning Interview

Francesca Shillcock
The This Morning presenters were chatting to Lady Colin Campbell on her new book on Harry and Meghan when the chat got a bit heated…
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby clashed with Lady Colin Campbell during a recent TV interview. Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the writer and socialite was discussing her latest book, which is a biography on the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when things got a little awkward.
After explaining the premise behind the biography, Phillip and Holly challenged the interviewee on its accuracy, before a misunderstanding got in the way. Watch the video to see what happened…
WATCH: This Morning's Holly and Phil clash with Lady C
At the beginning of the interview, Phillip asked the author: "For someone who allegedly moves in aristocratic circles, isn't this all a bit tawdry and undignified?" Before labelling the chat at the end as "fascinating, if a little bit patronising."
Lady C said of her book, which looks into the past and future lives of the royals: "If you know anything about writing biographies, or what is regarded as a good biography, you have minimal input from the person about whom you are writing [...] but you speak to everybody around them, you do not need to have input from them."
