Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby clash with Lady C during This Morning Interview The writer and socialite is releasing a biography on Harry and Meghan

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby clashed with Lady Colin Campbell during a recent TV interview. Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the writer and socialite was discussing her latest book, which is a biography on the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when things got a little awkward.

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still using their royal monogram

After explaining the premise behind the biography, Phillip and Holly challenged the interviewee on its accuracy, before a misunderstanding got in the way. Watch the video to see what happened…

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly and Phil clash with Lady C

At the beginning of the interview, Phillip asked the author: "For someone who allegedly moves in aristocratic circles, isn't this all a bit tawdry and undignified?" Before labelling the chat at the end as "fascinating, if a little bit patronising."

MORE: Piers Morgan rebutted by Dizzee Rascal after asking him about Black Lives Matter movement

Lady C said of her book, which looks into the past and future lives of the royals: "If you know anything about writing biographies, or what is regarded as a good biography, you have minimal input from the person about whom you are writing [...] but you speak to everybody around them, you do not need to have input from them."

Holly looked great in her & Other Stories dress on Tuesday's show, rocking an on-trend puff sleeve midi number.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.