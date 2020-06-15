Holly Willoughby fights back tears on This Morning as she misses parents during lockdown The presenter also admitted she was missing her parents

Holly Willoughby was visibly moved while watching many families reunite after being separated during lockdown. During Monday's episode of This Morning, the TV presenter and her co-host Phillip Schofield struggled to hold back tears as they watched a montage of clips and pictures showing many households reuniting with family members, who were living alone. The latest government guidance stated that those living by themselves can form a 'support bubble'.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby fighs back tears on This Morning

While showing viewers a picture of a grandfather and son embracing after being apart for many weeks, Holly said: "Oh my gosh I can feel that hug. I'm so jealous. I mean, it's lovely [to see] and I'm so happy [for them] but I just want to hug my mum and my dad." A short while later in the programme, a montage of snaps could be seen of many other loved ones hugging, which made Phillip and Holly misty eyed. After the emotional video, Phillip claimed: "Oh I feel a bit teary," to which Holly responded saying: "I know, I know, it's because it's what we want isn't it, people have been waiting for so long."

Holly is clearly close with her mum

The moving moment comes soon after the presenter, who lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, shared a sweet photo of her son Harry over the weekend. The 39-year-old posted the snap of her 11-year-old on her Instagram, as he read a book called The Boy at the Back of the Class, an acclaimed children's book that offers a touching look at the refugee crisis from a child's perspective. In her Instagram caption, the This Morning host wrote: "This is a great book for your kids to read... Harry says 'highly recommended!' #lockdownreading. @onjalirauf thank you for adding a new layer to our dinner conversation... just ordered The Star Outside My Window."

