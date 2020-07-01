Will Phillip Schofield be leaving This Morning? Could this be the end of Phillip Schofield's run on This Morning?

The BBC has responded to reports that they are planning to 'poach' Phillip Schofield as his contract comes to an end with ITV's This Morning. Speaking to HELLO!, a spokesperson for the broadcasting service said: "As we informed The Sun when they contacted us, there is absolutely no truth in this and no discussions have taken place.

The insider reports from The Sun originally claimed that the BBC wanted to meet Phillip to discuss potential roles after his contract with ITV finishes in 2021. The source continued: "The hope is a meeting could take place as restrictions begin to ease later this year — and he’d be able to give them an idea of how much he’d be looking for."

BBC has denied trying to poach Phillip from ITV

Phillip regularly presents This Morning with his co-star, Holly Willoughby, and has been a presenter on the show since 2002. He and Holly are known for their trademark sense of fun and giggling at the more outlandish segments on the breakfast show.

The star also made headlines at the start of the year after coming out as gay, and spoke to Holly about the decision to go public with the news. At the time, he said: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."

He added: "It has become an issue in my head, and so I got to the stage where I thought we sit here every day and I'm over there and some amazingly brave incredible person is sitting here and I'm listening to their story and thinking, 'Oh my God you're so brave,' and I'm thinking I have to be that person."