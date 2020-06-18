Phillip Schofield emotional on This Morning as he makes rare comment on late dad The This Morning presenter lost his father in 2008

Phillip Schofield was struggling to hold back the tears during an emotional moment on Thursday's This Morning. The presenter and his co-star Holly Willoughby were visibly moved after listening to a poem from a guest about loneliness, leading Phillip to open up about his mum's battle with loneliness after his father's passing.

The guest, 98-year-old Bob Lowe, read aloud his poem on losing his wife to a visibly moved Holly and Phil. After the poem was read aloud, Phil was visibly emotional as he brushed off his tears and said: "Oh I haven't heard that before! That got me that's for sure."

On seeing her co-presenter get teary, Holly agreed saying: "I know, it's quite powerful isn't it." Shortly after, the 58-year-old presenter, who sadly lost his dad in 2008, then opened up about how the poem struck a chord with him personally, and revealed his mum Pat suffers from loneliness.

"I know my mum - we lost my dad in 2008 - she's still saying she's terribly lonely. She looks at other people if they're still couples, and so you need contact, you need a family around you, you need people to be able talk to if you can, if you're lucky enough to have them around."

Phillip's father Brian sadly died in 2008 from a long-standing heart condition. At the time, the presenter took a break from This Morning, with John Barrowman filling in as his replacement. Phillip rarely discusses his dad's passing, but often mentions his close bond with his mum.

The TV star recently posted a throwback snap of himself and Pat together a year ago, admitting he is "missing" her amid the coronavirus lockdown. The photo in question was taken in the presenter's garden after his mum had persuaded him to spray paint his hair bright blue to match hers. Phillip captioned the image: "#thistimelastyear ... Miss ya mum xx."

