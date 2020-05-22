Phillip Schofield cooks up a storm with his daughter Ruby - and it looks delicious! James Martin even gave his seal of approval!

Phillip Schofield has impressed his fans after sharing a video of his incredible feast, which he prepared from scratch. With the help of celebrity chef James Martin's recipe, the This Morning host managed to cook moules mariniére while his youngest daughter Ruby attempted pan friend turbot – yum! However, the presenter added his own twist to the dish by adding a splash of his very own wine Benevento IGT Falanghina.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield impresses with incredible cooking skills

Upon seeing the end result, James told Phillip: "Top work boss… love it. How good do they look? Hope they tasted ok!" It seems the TV star wanted to show his support for British produce, thanking Flying Fish at Home for sending his family some boxes.

Phillip is self-isolating at home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire with Stephanie and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly. Earlier this week, Phillip shared his new approach to exercise as he went for a run with his gin and tonic. To the delight of his fans, Phillip filmed himself going for a jog, all the while clutching hold of his glass. "The trouble is, it's extremely hard to run and not spill your gin and tonic," he said on camera, before managing to take a drink without spilling a drop. "All fine, all fine! Love a bit of lockdown exercise. Cheers!"

The TV star also shared this snap of his meal - yum!

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old came out as gay in February via a statement on his Instagram account. On his decision to share his news then, he said: "This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby."

Discussing the support of his loved ones, he added: "My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

