Phillip Schofield talks struggle with migraines The This Morning presenter opened up about his difficulty with migraines on the show

This Morning star Phillip Schofield has opened up about his struggle with migraines while discussing them with Dr Zoe on the breakfast show.

As Dr Zoe showed a clip of how some people experience migraines with blurred vision and seeing auras, Phillip spoke about his personal experience of severe headaches, explaining: "That's exactly what mine look like, I don't get them as often as I used to when I was a lot younger but mine come from [one side] of my vision in the shape of a 'V' and it actually crosses - just like that - with the aura and the blind spot."

WATCH: Phillip talks issues with migraines on This Morning in candid chat

He continued: "Then it disappears, and as soon as it disappears, the headaches start." Phillip and his co-star, Holly, then shared a giggle as they tried out some of the gadgets that could potentially help a migraine, with Phillip donning a hat which Holly said made him look like a raspberry.

Phillip was unimpressed by some of the migraine treatment suggestions on the show

Viewers of the show were quick to tweet their own experiences of migraines, with one writing: "I get migraine aura without any pain. It happens a few times a year and is really odd while its happening," another added: "Suffered with Migraines since I was 11, get aura in both eyes and sometimes facial numbness. Sometimes bed bound! I get migraines at least once a week."

According to the NHS website, a migraine "is usually a moderate or severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. Many people also have symptoms such as feeling sick, being sick and increased sensitivity to light or sound".