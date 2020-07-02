Exclusive peek inside Lorraine Kelly's week: Hamilton, haircuts and Dr Hilary

While most of us are spending our days baking sourdough bread and hoping the weather improves so we might be able to sit on the grass outside, Lorraine Kelly has been almost as busy as ever! The beloved TV star has been enjoying virtually rubbing shoulders with the stars every day on Good Morning Britain, and has a few tales to tell!

In her new column for HELLO!, the presenter will be taking us behind-the-scenes of her hit TV show and giving us a peek into her favourite moments of the week. So without further ado, take it away Lorraine...

If there’s one thing that makes me feel less anxious about what’s going on in the world, it’s the reassuring presence of Dr Hilary Jones.

He’s so calm and well informed, and makes it easy for us to understand even the most complicated COVID-19 developments. I see him every single day when I get into work, and although we are SO careful about social distancing, in my mind I always give him a virtual hug.

This week we’ve both been so angry about the amount of litter, rubbish, cans and bottles left behind on our beaches and beauty spots by people who’ve decided to ignore all the lockdown rules and turn out countryside into a complete tip.

I had a right old rant about this on the show with Fern Britton, who now lives in Cornwall writing best selling novels. We simply can’t understand why people don’t just take their rubbish home with them. Fern also talked about her spilt from husband Phil Vickery, saying their relationship had just fallen apart, but they remain friends.

I’ve also been chatting to the parents of children born in lockdown and it’s been such a delight to see happy babies, though bittersweet for their extended family and friends who still haven’t had the chance of a cuddle.

A big highlight was the week was talking to the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manual Miranda, from his home in New York for the launch of the smash-hit musical on download for us enjoy this week. Then, the tables were turned and I was interviewed by the fabulous Michele Visage, star of Strictly Come Dancing and Ru Paul’s Drag Race for her new BBC 3 show How’s Your Head Hon?.

She was perched in her closet in LA, and I was at home in my kitchen and we just had a good old chinwag about life in lockdown and how things have changed.

Michelle is one of the few women who actually look better with a bit of grey in their hair and is even more impossibly glamorous as a silver vixen!

My own hair has grown so long and is becoming unmanageable. I also have clumps of grey that really need attention, so I’m beyond excited that I’ve an appointment on Monday with Maleeka Robb at FOUR salon to get sorted out. It will go a long way to making me feel almost 'normal' in these strange times.

