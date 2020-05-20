Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie reveal how they're coping at home after being separated for so long The pair wrote a diary in this week's HELLO! magazine

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie have written an exclusive diary in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, telling us all about their emotional reunion. The mother-daughter duo were separated by the coronavirus pandemic, with Lorraine at home in England while her daughter Rosie was stranded in Singapore. But the 24-year-old – who has been working there for almost four years in marketing – has made it back to the UK and is now out of quarantine.

Rosie writes: "I'd decided to return to the UK at the end of last year and had booked my flight, but wasn't sure it would take off. I was on 24-hour standby and managed to get a direct flight to London with just 16 other people on board.

"I really wanted to see my mum and dad but I didn't want to risk giving them the virus if I was unlucky enough to catch it on the flight. I didn't want to take any chances. I stayed in a little flat in London on my own and got over the jet lag. I missed [family dog] Angus and I've enjoyed taking him for our walks. I'm also going to teach mum to cook and bake and I've got her doing online yoga classes."

Lorraine's daughter Rosie self-isolated for two weeks before going back to her parents' house

Lorraine went on to praise her daughter for taking the sensible decision to self-isolate for two weeks before reuniting with her parents. "Of course it was the right thing to do but it made for a very long fortnight of waiting to get the chance to give her a proper hug," writes Lorraine. "We last saw her in person at Christmas when she came home to stay with us before going back to Singapore for New Year."

She adds: "She was initially alone in that flat and was so close to me and yet so far away. It was hard but I knew that she was doing the right thing and being very responsible. It was so good this week to finally manage to see her in person and give her a much longed-for cuddle, and it is wonderful for the whole family – me, [husband] Steve, Rosie and of course our beloved dog Angus – to be together at last. Having Rosie back has really lifted my spirits. That's what is most important and what this whole pandemic has taught every single one of us: our family and friends are what really matter."

