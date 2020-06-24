Lorraine Kelly's showbiz diary: chatting to Pierce Brosnan from his home in Hawaii The star discusses relationships, movies and lockdown tragedies in her exclusive HELLO! diary

This week, in this strange new world we live in, I found myself in my own living room interviewing Pierce Brosnan on Zoom, while he was over seven thousand miles away in his kitchen in Hawaii.

Due to the time difference, my husband Steve was making our dinner and Pierce was having a cuppa while watching his wife Keely rustle up a healthy breakfast.

We laughed about how surreal it all was and agreed that if you HAD to suffer lockdown then Hawaii was probably one of the best places to be.

Pierce and his family have a house in the island of Kauai near the ocean and it's where they can completely relax and get away from it all. He's been in lockdown with Keely and their two sons Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19.

Both young men are home from college. Dylan is a musician and has been spending lockdown writing songs, and Paris has been enjoying surfing.

Meanwhile, Pierce has been doing the gardening, reading, writing and catching up with his friends, as well as celebrating his 67th birthday, although he looks at least two decades younger.

Sadly Pierce has suffered the loss of two of his oldest friends from Covid-19, making him very aware of the need to be careful and take social distancing seriously.

Lorraine chatted to Pierce over Zoom from her home

The reason for our interview was the new Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga starring Pierce who is billed as "possibly the handsomest man in Iceland". He's a bit of a dour fisherman who takes a very dim view about his son's love of all things Eurovision and his desire to be the Icelandic entry in the contest and to bring the trophy home for the first time ever.

When I tell you that his son is played by comedian Will Ferrell, and contains murderous elves, you can guess that this is a very silly movie indeed, but it's exactly what we need right now.

It's funny, outrageously camp, utterly joyful, and comes from the heart.

Pierce had a great time filming in Iceland and in Edinburgh where the fictional Eurovision contest final is held. Downton's Dan Stevens chews up the scenery as the bad boy Russian entrant with a secret, and Eurovision fans will love all the cameos of real life winners and contestants, as well as our very own Graham Norton to add proper authenticity.

Pierce was quick to point out that he doesn't actually sing in this movie, and laughed about how he still gets stick about his out of tune warbling in the Mamma Mia films.

He also revealed that there could well be another Mamma Mia movie, as all the cast are desperate to work together again and there are still lots of ABBA songs that could be used in the third instalment.

It was so good to talk to him, and to see him looking so well and happy. His marriage to Keely is one of the strongest in showbiz and he clearly adores her. She was with him all during the filming of Eurovision and they were able to spend time pre lockdown exploring Iceland, Edinburgh and Glasgow and visiting friends and family in London.

Lorraine's interview with Pierce Brosnan airs on Good Morning Britain at 9am on Thursday.

