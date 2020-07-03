Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confuse This Morning fans with news of a break from show The This Morning stars usually present the ITV show on a Friday

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford left This Morning fans in a state of confusion at the end of Friday's show, when they told viewers at home they'd be returning to the ITV daytime show in a couple of weeks' time.

MORE: Ruth Langsford makes exciting announcement ahead of This Morning

Eamonn and Ruth present This Morning every Friday

At the end of the show, the husband and wife presenting duo were saying their goodbyes when Eamonn said: "Thank you for watching, we'll be back doing this all over again for the summer, in a couple of weeks."

MORE: Inside This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn and Ruth announce break from This Morning

He added: "We'll be back then. Goodbye," as Ruth then said her goodbyes and the show ran to credits. The presenters didn't fully explain the reasons for their upcoming absence from the show and many on social media were left wondering why. One person tweeted: "Hang on @EamonnHolmes & Ruth off for a few weeks?? Nooooooo don't leave us #ThisMorning," while a second person gushed: "Gutted, will miss you!" A third person simply asked: "Where are you going?"

Eamonn and Ruth explained they're taking a break

Eamonn and Ruth are regular presenters on the morning magazine show, filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield every Friday, and when the regular presenters are on holiday. Therefore, Eamonn and Ruth taking a break from the show is a rare occurrence for the presenters.

The husband and wife are favourites on the show

The husband and wife's announcement of a break comes soon after Ruth, 60, expressed her excitement for her upcoming hair appointment on Saturday. Taking to social media earlier on Friday morning before the show, the mum-of-one explained: "Good morning, it's This Morning day, it's Friday so here I am in hair and makeup ready to go."

She continued: "I am so tempted to snip my fringe but I have a hair appointment tomorrow. Yes! Get these roots sorted out, look how dark these are." Many couldn't help but compliment Ruth on her appearance ahead of her appointment. One person said: "You always look so good Ruth." A second person said: "Enjoy that hair appointment! Have a great day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.