For those that may not know, Eamonn Holmes recently had a wisdom tooth extracted, and the This Morning host's wife Ruth Langsford is getting a little tired of hearing about it by the sound of things. The pair were seen hilariously bickering over Eamonn's ailment on Friday's instalment of This Morning, and at one point, Ruth even got suspicious about the fact that her husband was receiving a call from a private number, hilariously remarking: "Oh hello, I'll be investigating that later."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes has made a surprising confession about working with wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning

The side-splitting moment began with Ruth telling the This Morning crew: "Oh don't even start that, you're fine. He's fine. Please don't indulge him." Doting dad Eamonn then went on to joke: "A lot of you have been concerned, but I can report this morning live on the programme that I did come through my procedure, my operation, and the extraction went without hitch. I know there are waves of relief now all around the country."

You might not realise this, because he's been so quiet about it, but @EamonnHolmes has actually had toothache since the start of lockdown!



Now he's finally had the tooth removed... and he's still being so quiet about it, right @RuthieeL? 😅 pic.twitter.com/HlkPtK4jvQ — This Morning (@thismorning) June 12, 2020

"I'll be investigating that later," joked Ruth

The Northern Irish presenter elaborated: "Well I had a decayed tooth in lockdown with an abscess," and it was then that the bickering started, with Ruth saying: "Which you didn't know." "I did know," quipped Eamonn, to which Ruth responded: "You went in for one…"

It was at that moment that Eamonn pulled out his phone, and could be seen frowning as he looked at it. "There's already a complaint phoner. Who's that? Oh, private number," he noted. Ruth, less than impressed, told viewers: "Oh hello, I'll be investigating that later." How funny are these two!

Next, doting mum Ruth suggested her spouse simply turn his phone off to avoid unwanted calls, but Eamonn wasn't having any of it, informing her: "I'm keeping up to date with all my social media where people are saying, 'How are you Eamonn, are you OK? Were you looked after this week?' Well, it took about three people in the dental surgery."

The 60-year-old continued: "But I didn't talk about it. I didn't make a big deal about it. I haven't complained about it, I just got on with life." By this point, Ruth had clearly had enough, and it wasn't long before she strongly suggested that they move on from the subject matter, saying: "Can we move on now?" Fridays just wouldn't be the same without those two!

