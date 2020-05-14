The Loose Women ladies welcomed a surprise guest on Wednesday. The panellists were hosting the show remotely from their separate homes – and Eamonn Holmes couldn't resist gate-crashing one of wife Ruth Langsford's segments. The This Morning star appeared in the background to share his thoughts on the day's discussion, as a smiling Ruth shook her head in despair. "Great item, very good," he remarked. "I'm away, I'm off to walk the dog, ok," Eamonn concluded, as he waved to the ladies. "See you later!" His little cameo went down well with Ruth's colleagues, with a video shared on the Loose Women Instagram page. It was captioned: "That awkward moment when your other half gatecrashes the group chat. Check our Instagram stories to see what happened when @eamonnholmes joined @ruthlangsford on the #LooseWomen conference call. We love you Eamonn!"

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes gatecrashes Ruth Langsford's Loose Women appearance

Eamonn, 60, wasn’t the only unexpected guest on Wednesday's show. Peter Andre's three-year-old son Theo made an adorable appearance, taking centre stage during the interview between Ruth, Linda Robson, Jane Moore, Saira Khan, and Pete. Wearing Toy Story pyjamas, Theo climbed all over his dad before leaving him in peace to speak to the panel. One thing is for sure though, little Theo is the spitting image of his father.

Ruth, meanwhile, was recently forced to defend herself against accusations that she had broken lockdown to the salon. It came after the TV star shared a video from her dog walk with Maggie, her blonde hair styled in its usual bob. However, some of her followers thought that her hair looked a little lighter than it had previously and took to the comments section to debate the issue.

One wrote: "Someone's had some highlights," while another asserted: "Some hairdressers are open and breaking rules. I've followed Ruth for years even went to the same hairdressers. So yes, she has had highlights. Not sure about the 2m rule though, that must have gone out the window [laughing emoji]."

The 60-year-old swiftly took to the comments section to deny that she had broken lockdown or made any changes to her look at all. Ruth wrote: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" Some of her famous friends left supportive comments, including Amanda Holden, who posted a heart emoji, and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who wrote: "Looking fresh, radiant and glowing."