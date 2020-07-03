After months of taking care of her own fringe, Ruth Langsford has finally booked a hair appointment on Saturday. With lockdown restrictions now easing, the This Morning presenter won't have to take matters into her own hands for quite some time as she looks forward to getting her hair restyled and dyed.

SEE: Ruth Langsford stuns fans with incredible outdoor furniture

"Good morning, it's This Morning day, it's Friday so here I am in hair and makeup ready to go," she told her followers ahead of her appearance on Friday's This Morning. "I am so tempted to snip my fringe but I have a hair appointment tomorrow. Yes! Get these roots sorted out, look how dark these are."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford makes exciting announcement

Fans of the star rushed to comment underneath the post, with many sharing her joy. "Enjoy that hair appointment! Have a great day," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Yes I know how you feel about your hair, I've still got to wait until the 19th, staying strong lol x." A third person said: "You always look so good Ruth."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford is 'not a victim' during their interviews

During lockdown, Ruth has kept her fans updated with her new beauty regime. Last month, the 60-year-old bravely revealed she was about to tackle her fringe with a pair of scissors. "Just about to start my own hair and makeup today," she said. "I think I have to trim my fringe today. It's just too long."

Ruth presents This Morning every Friday with husband Eamonn Holmes

Meanwhile, the presenter - who also hosts Loose Women - has previously revealed that she sees her beauty upkeep as a treat rather than a chore. Ruth also revealed that she likes to incorporate her dedicated regime into her weekend leisure time, telling HELLO! in 2018: "I apply a coconut oil hair mask, a face mask and smother myself in a rich body moisturiser and let all that sink in, whilst I relax with the Sunday papers and my family."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals he's suffering with agonising nightmares

"I always moisturise my elbows and hands each night before bed," she added. "It's something my mum always did. I always remember her putting her hand cream on her elbows."