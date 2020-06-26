Eamonn Holmes serenades Ruth Langsford on This Morning in honour of wedding anniversary The couple have been married ten years

Eamonn Holmes made his wife Ruth Langsford blush on Friday after he serenaded her live on This Morning in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary.

The couple, who married on 26 June 2010, were introducing the show when Slim Whitman's song Happy Anniversary began playing in the background.

MORE: Look back on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' wedding

Eamonn then sweetly started singing along to the lyrics, directing the words, "Another year of love has gone by," to his wife, who smiled and giggled at her husband. "See, that's Slim Whitman saying it for me. Darling, happy anniversary," he said to Ruth, who replied: "Happy anniversary."

Soon after, Eamonn presented Ruth with a hamper of gifts after explaining that you are supposed to "mark ten years of marriage with tin." The treats inside included tins of gin and tonic, a tin of tomato soup, a tin of biscuits, and a tin of coffee, among other things.

Earlier in the day, Ruth shared a series of throwback photos from her wedding day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, showing the pair in the grounds of their picturesque wedding venue and sharing a dance at their reception. "Loving & laughing for 24 years… Happy 10th Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes," Ruth captioned the post.

The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO!

MORE: The most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings

The couple quickly received congratulatory messages from celebrity friends including Fleur East, who wrote: "Wonderful!! Congratulations!" Meanwhile, regular This Morning contributor Juliet Sear added: "Oh wonderful! Enjoy today both of you."

The couple married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire in June 2010 following a 13-year relationship, with their son Jack and Eamonn's three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall – all in attendance.

Of their wedding, Belfast-born Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever." The 60-year-old went on to say: "This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

