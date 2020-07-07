Steph McGovern has shared some exciting news with her fans – the return of The Steph Show! Taking to Twitter on Monday, the former BBC Breakfast reporter revealed she will be back on the new series from the Channel 4 studios in September.

"Not long now until The Steph Show will be launching live from our brand new studios in Leeds. Every week day lunchtime. @TheStephShowC4 #TheStephShow," she tweeted.

The 38-year-old, who welcomed a baby daughter with her partner last year, will present the show from a brand-new studio overlooking the Leeds waterfront.

The description on the Channel 4 website reads: "Each day she'll be joined by a studio audience as she, and a host of new faces, bring positive vibes to the nation's lunchtime. The show will feature celebrity guests as you've never seen them before, fantastic food and a mix of the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer stories making the headlines."

The journalist shares a baby daughter with her partner

During lockdown, Steph launched the new TV programme from the Yorkshire home she shares with her family. However, in May, the series was put on pause so it can return to Channel 4's studios in Leeds, as was originally planned.

"As much as I've loved doing a lockdown show at home I never expected it to go on this long," she said at the time. "We've decided it's time to have a break and give my family our home back. The proper programme will be launching when the Leeds studio is sorted, I may still be wearing slippers.

"The last locked down version of #TheStephShow will be next Thurs 7th May. Then the plan is to launch again at our fancy studios at Leeds Docks in a couple of months, once they’re safely up and running."