BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern shares unexpected news ahead of welcoming first child

The BBC Breakfast reporter is moving to Channel 4!

Sharnaz Shahid

Steph McGovern is to leave BBC Breakfast to front a new daily current affairs show for Channel 4, it has been announced. The 37-year-old, who also currently presents Watchdog, will host The Steph Show from spring 2020. The new programme will be a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs, and will be broadcast live from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened their new headquarter. It's an exciting time for Steph, who is pregnant with her first child.

BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern has landed a new Channel 4 show

Confirming the new move, Steph said: "I'm really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4 in Leeds. It's going to be nerve-wracking, but there's nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it's a famous face or someone we haven't met yet who has a cracking story to tell. This is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!"

On the show, Steph will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience. Following the announcement, several of Steph's colleagues from the BBC congratulated her on Twitter. "She will be a big loss but she'll also be fantastic at her new gig and we wish her all the best. Well done @stephbreakfast (I imagine you'll have to change that now). Consistently brilliant," tweeted Dan Walker.

"Well done @stephbreakfast," wrote Naga Munchetty, while Strictly's Ore Oduba said: "Amazing news @stephbreakfast for you and the family. Congratulations, so chuffed for you xx." Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid remarked: "Huge congratulations @stephbreakfast - such a gorgeous person and brilliant broadcaster." Her co-host Piers Morgan poked fun at his rival Dan, tweeting: "Wow... The @BBCBreakfast TV Titanic lifeboats are out… Don't blame you @stephbreakfast - I wouldn't want to work with Dullsville Dan @mrdanwalker either!"

