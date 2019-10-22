BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern shares unexpected news ahead of welcoming first child The BBC Breakfast reporter is moving to Channel 4!

Steph McGovern is to leave BBC Breakfast to front a new daily current affairs show for Channel 4, it has been announced. The 37-year-old, who also currently presents Watchdog, will host The Steph Show from spring 2020. The new programme will be a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs, and will be broadcast live from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened their new headquarter. It's an exciting time for Steph, who is pregnant with her first child.

Confirming the new move, Steph said: "I'm really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4 in Leeds. It's going to be nerve-wracking, but there's nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it's a famous face or someone we haven't met yet who has a cracking story to tell. This is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!"

On the show, Steph will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience. Following the announcement, several of Steph's colleagues from the BBC congratulated her on Twitter. "She will be a big loss but she'll also be fantastic at her new gig and we wish her all the best. Well done @stephbreakfast (I imagine you'll have to change that now). Consistently brilliant," tweeted Dan Walker.

"Well done @stephbreakfast," wrote Naga Munchetty, while Strictly's Ore Oduba said: "Amazing news @stephbreakfast for you and the family. Congratulations, so chuffed for you xx." Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid remarked: "Huge congratulations @stephbreakfast - such a gorgeous person and brilliant broadcaster." Her co-host Piers Morgan poked fun at his rival Dan, tweeting: "Wow... The @BBCBreakfast TV Titanic lifeboats are out… Don't blame you @stephbreakfast - I wouldn't want to work with Dullsville Dan @mrdanwalker either!"

