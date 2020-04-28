Steph McGovern has revealed that her Channel 4 talk show will be put on hold amid the current coronavirus pandemic. The journalist had been hosting The Steph Show from her Harrowgate home. However, after admitting she hadn’t expected the show to go on for so long, she confirmed that she has decided to give her family their house back.

Writing on Twitter, the presenter explained: "As much as I’ve loved doing a lockdown show at home I never expected it to go on this long. We’ve decided it’s time to have a break and give my family our home back. The proper prog will be launching when the Leeds studio is sorted, I may still be wearing slippers. The last locked down version of #TheStephShow will be next Thurs 7th May. Then the plan is to launch again at our fancy studios at Leeds Docks in a couple of months, once they’re safely up and running."

The last locked down version of #TheStephShow will be next Thurs 7th May. Then the plan is to launch again at our fancy studios at Leeds Docks in a couple of months, once they’re safely up and running. — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) April 28, 2020

Steph shared the news on Twitter

Fans were saddened by the news, with one writing: "That's a shame, but I do understand why." Another added: "I’m sad, but unsurprised. Thoroughly enjoyed the show, but you mentioned today how you’d never planned your house to become a studio and I could just tell you wanted it back. I’ve looked forward to every lunchtime though to see you and your guests to brighten the day."

Steph has kept her fans up-to-date throughout this period of self-isolation, even revealing the struggle she faced recently while living in lockdown. The mum-of-one was speaking on a past edition of The Steph Show, when she admitted that despite plenty of the nation taking up hobbies and learning new languages while cooped up at home, she did "absolutely nothing this weekend". We certainly relate, Steph!

