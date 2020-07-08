Holly Willoughby has taken fans behind the scenes at the This Morning studios by sharing a glimpse of her dressing room. The glam TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask her followers for some advice, as she struggled to choose between two lipstick shades. "Coral or plum? Top or bottom lip? Decisions decisions? #whichlipstick #brainfried #cantmakeanymoredecisions," she wrote, alongside her selfie.

She then took to her Stories to share an update with fans. Holly, 39, filmed herself while sitting in front of her dressing room mirror as she spoke about her eventual lipstick choice – Lavera in Pink Orchid. It also gave followers the chance to take a brief glimpse backstage. On the wall behind her, a TV screen can be seen, set within a number of lit-up white panels. In front of Holly, resting on the table, is her own small clear makeup bag, as well as a large straw handbag.

Holly has been debating a new hairstyle

All the This Morning presenters have been tasked with doing their own hair and makeup during lockdown. But with hairdressers now opening their doors, Holly has been left with another decision to make. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a photo of her current hair situation, and asked: "Sooo.. what do I do with this??? Chop or not to chop? Hair has grown like crazy… imagine the roots I'd have by now!"

Fans were keen to see her go for the cut, with one writing: "Chop – nothing nicer than a chunk off for summer," while another wrote: "Chop it! I loved the bob and your hair grows so quickly if you change your mind." A third added: "Go for it – it will look amazing as usual." Holly herself hinted that she was more than likely to get it cut, replying to her hair stylist Ciler Peksah: "Bet I see you in September and chop the lot off!"