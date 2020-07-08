Meet the cast of new BBC drama Mrs America Will you be watching Mrs America?

If you're looking for a brand new drama to devour – then this could be your answer. BBC has snapped the right to US drama Mrs America, first aired on Hulu earlier this year, a nine-part dramatization of the political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. The plot looks riveting, as does the all-star ensemble cast – meet the stars of the show below...

Cate Blanchett – Phyllis Schlafly

Double Academy-Award winning actress Cate Blanchett leads the way in this show as Phyllis Schlafy, a controversial conservative lawyer and organiser who campaigned against abortion rights, feminism and the Amendment. Cate is best known for her roles in Elizabeth, Carol, Oceans 8, Notes on a Scandal and plenty more.

Cate plays the lead role

Rose Byrne – Gloria Steinem

One of the most recognisable names from the feminist movement in the 60s and 70s is Gloria Steinem who is played by Rose Byrne in the series. Viewers will recognise Rose from films such as Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek and Troy.

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem

Sarah Paulson – Alice Macray

Alice Macray is a fictional character in the show who supports Phyllis' cause against the amendment. Sarah Paulson is an Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in American Crime Story: The People vs O. J. Simpson, Birdbox and 12 Years a Slave.

Uzo Aduba – Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm was the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress and ran for president in the 1972 presidential election. She was also an activist, author and educator. Shirley is portrayed in the drama by Uzo Aduba, who is perhaps best known for her role as Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in Orange Is the New Black.

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm

Tracey Ullman – Betty Friedan

Betty Friedan is another well-known name in the feminist movement at the time. Betty wrote the book The Feminine Mystique, which was credited as the start of the second-wave feminism in the US. Tracey Ullman plays Betty in Mrs America and viewers will recognise her from her own comedy series, The Tracey Ullman show, The Hunger Games and more.

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan

Elizabeth Banks – Jill Ruckelshaus

Elizabeth Banks plays Jill Ruckelshaus. Jill was a pro-choice activist who served as the head of the Office of Women Programs during the 1970s. She also worked as a special White House assistant and commission for the United States Commission on Civil Rights. Elizabeth Banks has credits in titles such as The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect and more.

Elizabeth Banks also stars

Margo Martindale – Bella Abzug

Bella Abzug was a lawyer, feminist and US Representative who founded the National Women's Political Caucus alongside Gloria Steinem, Shirley Chisholm and Betty Friedan. Bella is played by multi-award winning actress Margo Martindale, who viewers will recognise from her roles in The Americans, The Firm, Million Dollar Baby and plenty more.

Margo plays Bella Abzug

James Marsden – Phil Crane

Phil Crane was a supporter of Phyllis' and a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from 1969 until 2005. James Marsden takes on the role of Phil Cane, and will be recognised by viewers for his roles in Hairspray, Dead to Me, Westworld and The Notebook, among plenty others.

James Marsden stars in the new drama

John Slattery – Fred Schlafly

Fred Schlafly was an American attorney and husband of Phyllis.

Fred is played by John Slattery in the series, who is perhaps best known for his roles in Mad Men, Captain America: Civil War and Spotlight. Ari Graynor, Adam Brody, Tom Barnett, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Niecy Nash also star.

