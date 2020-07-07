Viewers convinced they've already worked out plot of The Secret She Keeps Warning: spoilers for episode one ahead!

The BBC aired a new drama on Monday evening that certainly got viewers talking. The Secrets She Keeps is an Australian psychological thriller telling the story of Agatha and Meghan, two pregnant women whose lives are entwined, but it seems that fans are convinced that they've already worked out the plot.

Fans are convinced they've worked out the plot

After episode one finished with Aggy, played by Laura Carmichael, revealing a fake bump, many took to social media to express their opinions on the twist and are seemingly certain that a kidnap plot is on the horizon.

One person tweeted: "Predicted what happened at end of 1st episode I sense a kidnap story," while another speculated: "Agatha will probably try to take over Meghan's life #TheSecretsSheKeeps." A third person also stated that Aggy could be after Meghan's baby, writing: "So far so predictable. The only unknown is how Aggie steals Meghan's baby."

Laura Carmichael stars in the new drama

As well as guessing the ending of the show, many felt that Aggy's revelation of a fake pregnancy at the end was far from a shock. One person stated: "The surprise at the end of ep 1 #thesecretsshekeeps was obvious about 2 minutes in," while another agreed, stating: "That was quite good and pretty watchable, apart from the plot twist you could see from space. #TheSecretsSheKeeps." Another user even said the turn of events during the episode was obvious before the show even began. "Did anyone else guess that one of them wasn't pregnant just from the trailer? #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

The thriller was originally aired in Australia

The six-part thriller tells the story of Agatha Fyfle and Meghan Shaughnessy who live very different lives in Sydney, Australia. Both women are seemingly pregnant and due on the same day, and they both hold explosive secrets they're trying to conceal. Fans of Downton Abbey will recognise one of the thriller's leading stars. Laura Carmichael, who is known for her role in the period drama as Lady Edith Crawley, plays the role of Agatha in the thriller, who becomes intrigued and enveloped by Meghan's lifestyle as a blogger.

