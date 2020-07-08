Idris Elba has opened up about the future of the hugely popular show Luther, and has revealed that they are very close to making a film adaptation of the BBC series.

During a screen for In the Long Run, the actor told Sky News: "[Showrunner Neil Cross] is beavering away writing this thing and I think the remit of the film is to scale it up I guess. Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."

Idris opened up about making a film version of the popular show

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "Well, this has made my day." Another added: "Brilliant show but heightened with the inclusion of Alice." A second fan spoke about how Ruth Wilson's character, Alice, needs to star in the film, tweeting: "If Alice isn't involved I don’t wanna know!"

The TV show, which is currently available on BBC iPlayer, follows a genius detective, John Luther, who crosses the line more than once to get results while investigating a series of grisly murders in London. The series also looks at his complicated relationship with Alice, a psychopath who harbours a fascination for John, and often helps him out.

Idris' latest show, Turn Up Charlie, sadly didn't receive the same critical acclaim as Luther, as it was recently cancelled after the first series on Netflix. According to the Daily Mirror, the show won't be going ahead after Idris and Netflix didn't see eye to eye on the future of the show.