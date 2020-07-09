Fans all saying the same thing about new drama Mrs America The BBC drama received high praise from viewers

Episodes one and two of Mrs America were premiered on BBC Two on Thursday evening and it seems viewers were instantly hooked. The political drama, which first aired on Hulu earlier this year, is a nine-part dramatization telling the story of the political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s.

MORE: Meet the cast of new BBC drama Mrs America

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs America official trailer

But it wasn't just the fascinating plot that fans were loving, the casting for the drama received high praise. Taking to social media, many expressed their awe at the number of Hollywood heavyweights in the show from Cate Blanchett and Tracey UIllman to Rose Byrne and Uzo Aduba.

MORE: Viewers convinced they've already worked out plot of The Secret She Keeps

Cate Blanchett stars as the lead in Mrs America

One person wrote: "Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, John Slattery and Margo Martindale is stellar casting. #MrsAmerica," while another echoed this notion, tweeting: "Mrs America is an extremely classy piece of writing which allows a great cast to deliver something quite special. #MrsAmerica."

A third fan also hailed the casting of the programme while at the same time commenting on the theme of the show. "Just watched #MrsAmerica. Brilliant performances from Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne. But so frustrating, watching all that effort and energy from these inspirational women, that decades later the Equal Rights Amendment has still not been ratified."

Rose Byrne plays Gloria Steinem

A fourth had a similar view, writing: "#MrsAmerica Watched the first two episodes of this programme. I must say it is has a fantastic cast and is handling a very important issue. The sad thing is this still exists in our world. Women are still not be treated right and needs to stop."

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett takes the lead role as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative lawyer and organiser who campaigned against the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment. Bridesmaids actress Rose Byrne takes on the role of feminist movement icon, Gloria Steinem; while Orange is the new Black star Uzo Aduba plays Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to run for president during the 1972 presidential run.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.