This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was left red-faced during Friday's edition of the show, after her co-star and friend Phillip Schofield couldn't help but tease her during a live interview with the actor Rupert Penry-Jones.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce last day on This Morning

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield embarrasses Holly Willoughby during live interview

The two were chatting to the Spooks actor, who is reportedly one of Holly's favourites, on his upcoming film when Phillip made a joke about a restraining order. Towards the end of the interview Phillip stated Holly was looking forward to chatting to the star, causing her to say: "Oh here we go, you've done really well so far Schofield." Phillip then joked to Rupert: "The restraining order is still in place, don't worry she's not allowed within two metres of you!" Leaving his co-presenter giggling in embarrassment.

MORE: Alison Hammond shares cheeky behind-the-scenes snap on This Morning

Holly was cross at her co-star and playfully threw her notes at him

Holly, visibly cross with Phillip then screwed up her notes and playfully threw them at him, stating: "You are so naughty!" She then told viewers: "I said to him 'Please don't embarrass me today' and he went 'listen I did it before and you got over it so you'll get over it again!' And now I'm embarrassed, I've gone red!"

Phillip couldn't resist embarrassing his co-star

The funny moment occurred on what marks Holly and Phillip's last day on the ITV morning programme before the summer break. The TV stars, who usually break for school holidays with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford taking over the presenting duties, exclaimed their joy at the final day during Thursday episode of the show.

After the competition item, the presenters were discussing their disbelief at being in the middle of July already, when they announced that Friday 10 July will be their last day on the ITV show before their break. Phillip said: "I don't know what day it is, I don't know what month it is, we're just sort of plodding along." He then added: "And is that because it's the last day [tomorrow]?" to which Holly cheerily shouted: "And it's our last day!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.