Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce last day on This Morning The presenters made the announcement during Thursday's show

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced during Thursday's episode that they will be taking a break from the show.

After the competition item, the presenters were discussing their disbelief at being in the middle of July already, when they announced that Friday 10 July will be their last day on the ITV show before the summer holidays. Holly, looking in shock at her co-star, said: "Oh it's just Friday 10 July [is tomorrow], like doesn't it sometimes freak you out that we're in July? This year has just like, it's the 10 July guys!"

Agreeing with colleague, Phillip said: "I don't know what day it is, I don't know what month it is, we're just sort of plodding along." He then added: "And is that because it's the last day?" to which Holly cheerily shouted: "And it's our last day!"

Holly and Phillip are set to leave This Morning for the summer

The two presenters usually take breaks from the show during term holidays and the summer break, before returning in September. Holly and Phil's announcement aligns with Eamonn Holmes comment last week, when he told viewers he and wife Ruth Langsford, who fill in for the regular presenters during holidays, would be back in the a couple of weeks for the summer.

At the end of the show, the husband and wife presenting duo were saying their goodbyes when Eamonn said: "Thank you for watching, we'll be back doing this all over again for the summer, in a couple of weeks." He added: "We'll be back then. Goodbye," as Ruth then said her goodbyes and the show ran to credits.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be filling in for Holly and Phil

The presenters upcoming absence sparked confusion and dismay from viewers on social media. One person tweeted: "Hang on @EamonnHolmes & Ruth off for a few weeks?? Nooooooo don't leave us #ThisMorning," while a second person gushed: "Gutted, will miss you!"

