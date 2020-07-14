Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt celebrates exciting news about latest project The actress is the star of a brand new thriller series

Joanne Froggatt has taken to social media to share her exciting news regarding her latest project, The Harrowing, a new podcast drama series. The actress, best known for playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, posted a screenshot of the iTunes podcast chart to her Instagram stories, with The Harrowing sitting comfortably at number one!

MORE: Joanne Froggatt shares never-before-seen photo from set

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joanne Froggatt shares rare video to social media for important reason

The 39-year-old was clearly over the moon with the achievement, as she decorated the picture with a number of animations including a 'Yay!' banner, and a confetti gif. The audio series managed to beat other popular podcast series including Have You Heart George's Podcast? and other fictional series Blood Ties and Fake Heiress from BBC Radio 4.

MORE: Joanne Froggatt opens up about Downton Abbey's future for first time

The actress was delighted with the achievement

The podcast series, which launched on Apple podcast on Thursday 25 June, is a supernatural thriller and tells the story of the devastating events that occur on the Isle of Toll Mòr over five days between Holy Wednesday and Easter Sunday, as recounted by the only survivor – Sergeant O'Hara, played by Joanne.

Joanne features as the lead in the thriller series

The synopsis for the gripping fictional series reads: "A remote island, north west of the Scottish mainland, Easter 2019. In an isolated farmhouse a family lies slain. Their daughter, left untouched, is found wandering the hills, lost and bewildered. As a once-in-a-generation storm gathers on the horizon and the girl is taken into protective custody, a mysterious stranger is seen watching the darkening skies near the crime scene."

On the news she was set to join the exciting new project, Joanne, who is also known for her role as Laura Nielson in ITV's Liar, commented: "It was an absolute pleasure to work on this dark, supernatural thriller. The pull between good and evil, and heaven and hell sets the tone for this incredible story. I hope you enjoy listening to The Harrowing as much as we enjoyed making it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.