Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt to star as lead in exciting new drama

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is set to play the lead in an exciting new podcast. The actress, who is best known for her role as Anna Bates in the Julian Fellowes period drama, will be lending her voice as the lead Jackie O'Hara in a new audio series The Harrowing.

The actress stars as the lead in new podcast thriller

The podcast series, which is set to launch on Apple podcast on Thursday 25 June, is a supernatural thriller and tells the story of the devastating events that occur on the Isle of Toll Mòr over five days between Holy Wednesday and Easter Sunday, as recounted by the only survivor – Sergeant O'Hara, played by Laura.

The synopsis reads: "A remote island, north west of the Scottish mainland, Easter 2019. In an isolated farmhouse a family lies slain. Their daughter, left untouched, is found wandering the hills, lost and bewildered. As a once-in-a-generation storm gathers on the horizon and the girl is taken into protective custody, a mysterious stranger is seen watching the darkening skies near the crime scene."

The actress is known for her roles in Downton and ITV's Liar

"He is arrested by Sergeant Jackie O’Hara, but when questioned refuses to give his name and repeatedly warns of a coming evil. The next morning Jackie finds his cell empty. The stranger is gone. And so is the girl." Sounds intriguing right?

On the exciting new project, Joanne, who is also known for her role as Laura Nielson in ITV's Liar, commented: "It was an absolute pleasure to work on this dark, supernatural thriller. The pull between good and evil, and heaven and hell sets the tone for this incredible story. I hope you enjoy listening to The Harrowing as much as we enjoyed making it."

Many other well-known names will be joining Joanne in The Harrowing, such as: Rosalind Eleazer (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Adam James (Belgravia), Alec Newman (Call the Midwife) and Sorcha Groundsell (The Innocents).

