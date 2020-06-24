Joanne Froggatt posts rare video on social media for important reason The actress posted the video to her Instagram

Joanne Froggatt is best known for her roles in classic period drama Downton Abbey and gripping ITV drama Liar, but the actress is clearly an advocate for important cause.

Joanne posted the video on her Instagram

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram recently to post a video of her reading the children's book Once Upon A Goat by Dan Richards to raise awareness for Gotham Read's initiative – aiming to educate and inspire young readers.

The Liar actress wrote in the caption: "@gothamreads is a great initiative pulling together clients and non-clients reading their own works or their favorite children's book. Gotham Reads is a platform of online videos of read-aloud children's books to educate, inspire, and entertain young readers in these trying times."

Joanne is known for her roles in Downton and Liar

She added: "I was invited to read one of my favourite children's books "Once Upon A Goat" by Dan Richards. Here is a sneak peek of it and you can see the full video over on Gotham Reads @youtube channel - link in bio. Hope the kiddies enjoy!"

Many of Joanne's followers took to the comments to praise her efforts for the important cause. One person wrote: "Love your reading SO much! Thank you thank you thank you for bringing Once Upon A Goat to life." A second commented: "That'll be a gift for my new niece. Thank you," while a third added: "You have a perfect voice for reading any book, but especially children's books. Brovo [sic]."

Joanne is set to star in new audio drama The Harrowing

The actress has clearly been keeping busy recently not only with her reading venture but with a new podcast that she's starring in! Joanne will be lending her voice as the lead Jackie O'Hara in a new audio series The Harrowing. The podcast series, which is set to launch on Apple podcast on Thursday 25 June, is a supernatural thriller and tells the story of the devastating events that occur on the Isle of Toll Mòr over five days between Holy Wednesday and Easter Sunday, as recounted by the only survivor – Sergeant O'Hara, played by Laura.

