Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt has paid tribute to the NHS in the sweetest way possible. The actress, who is best known for playing Anna Bates in the ITV period drama, uploaded a photo of herself looking stunning to her Instagram page, ahead of the anniversary of the founding of the NHS on Sunday 5 July.

In the post, the 39-year-old looks radiant as she smiles for the camera in her rainbow T-shirt from Kindred Social, which raises money for NHS charities, as she captioned the photo: "Sunday 5th July is the anniversary of when the NHS was founded back in 1948. #NHS. I believe in rainbow hearts & I tag 5 people I believe have a rainbow heart too…"

The actress posted a moving tribute to the NHS

The actress, who's also known for her role in ITV thriller Liar, then went on to express her gratitude for those working on the front line in the NHS. She gushed: "Show your rainbow heart by supporting front line essential workers - we all thank you for your bravery and devotion. Until we all meet again I will be out clapping on Sunday for them all. Order your rainbow heart tee from @kindred_social & support these essential workers," complete with an array of rainbow and love-heart emojis.

Joanne is best known for her roles in Downton and Liar

Many of Joanne's followers were keen to echo to the support for the NHS in the comments section, and to also thank the actress for showing hers. One person wrote: "You are so beautiful!! Continue to stay safe and healthy Joanne."

A second person wrote: "Thank you so much for your support hunny. Absolutely gorgeous rocking the [rainbow]" while a third person wrote: "Jo thank you so much for your wonderful support. It's a huge Sunday ahead so your help to push this campaign is greatly received and for such a worthy cause. Thank you. Warmest regards."

