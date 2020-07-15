Will there be a series two of The Secret She Keeps? Warning: some spoilers for series one of the BBC drama ahead!

The Secrets She Keeps has been keeping viewers hooked since it landed on the BBC last week. The thriller, which is filmed and set in Australia, tells the story of shop assistant Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael) and Meghan O'Shaughnessy (Jessica De Gouw), two pregnant women who share a due date and become enveloped in each other's lives.

The six-part series is set in Australia

While two episodes are aired weekly on BBC One, the entire series is available on iPlayer, and many haven't been able to resist watching the drama all in one sitting. But now that viewers have reached the end, many are left wondering whether they'll be more episodes to come? Find out what we know about a potential series two below...

Will there be a series two of The Secrets She Keeps?

The BBC are yet to announce another series of the psychological thriller. The six-part show was adapted from the novel of the same name by Michael Robotham, so while the story has been told in full, the popularity of the drama has meant it's certainly plausible that the plot could continue. Novelist Michael took inspiration from a true story case which occurred in the early nineties.

Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw star

The Australian writer who was working as a journalist in London in 1994 when baby Abbie Humphries was stolen from Queen's Medical Centre hospital in Nottinghamshire. Her parents, Karen and Roger Humphries, didn't know whether their daughter was alive or dead for 17 days. Eventually she was found in the suburban town of Wollaton.

The Secrets She Keeps series one ending explained

At the end of series one, the finale episode saw baby Ben (also known as Rory) returned to his parents Meghan and Jack after a major police operation manages to track down Agatha. Eventually, Meghan and Agatha agreed a meeting place to hand the baby back to his mum Meghan, but, with Agatha, vulnerable and armed with a gun, it wasn't smooth sailing.

BBC are yet to announce whether the thriller will return

After some persuasion, Meghan managed to get her baby but in a shocking turn of events – Agatha pulled the gun on herself. Viewers were left wondering whether she had pulled the trigger and taken her own life, but it transpired that she had been shot in the arm by an officer and then reprimanded. Eventually, Agatha was sentenced to prison.

