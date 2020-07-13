All you need to know about The Secrets She Keeps actor Ryan Corr The actor has appeared in many TV shows and films

The Secrets She Keeps is the thrilling new TV show that viewers are all hooked on at the moment. The Australian psychological thriller, which airs every Monday is based on a true events and stars Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael, Jessica De Gouw and more.

Find out all there is to know about Ryan Corr

But many are wondering who actor Ryan Corr is, who stars as Simon in the drama. We did some investigating and here's all you need to know…

Who is The Secrets She Keeps actor Ryan Corr?

Ryan Corr is an actor from Melbourne, Australia. After leaving school, Ryan went to the National Institute of Dramatic Art under the Heath Ledger scholarship – founded after the late fellow Australian actor's death. The 31-year-old began his career shortly after, gaining small roles in films and TV shows upon graduating.

Ryan, 31, is an Australian actor

What else has Ryan Corr been in?

Throughout Ryan's career, he's starred in a number of well knows programmes and movies. He starred in the animated adaption of Where the Wild Things Are and, more notably, popular horror film Wolf Creek 2. In recent times, the actor appeared as Lieutenant Manville in the 2016 Academy Award nominated film Hacksaw Ridge alongside Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington. Viewers may also recognise Ryan for his roles in TV shows such as The Sleepover Club, Neighbours, Packed to the Rafters and Bloom.

Ryan stars in new BBC drama The Secrets She Keeps

Who does Ryan Corr play in The Secrets She Keeps?

In new drama The Secrets She Keeps, Ryan plays Simon Beecher, the family friend of Meghan and Jack O'Shaughnessy, with whom Meghan had an affair. In the series, Simon has his suspicions that he is the father to Meghan's unborn child. Alongside Ryan stars Jessica De Gouw (Dracula, Underground) as Meghan, Michael Dorman (The Invisible Man) as her husband Jack, and Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle.

