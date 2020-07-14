Psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps, starring Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael, has got viewers talking all for the same reason. The Australian drama, based on a true story, was described by viewers for having a predictable start, but many are now praising its plot as the show has gone on and have even binged all six episodes already.

MORE: All you need to know about The Secrets She Keeps actor Ryan Corr

The BBC thriller stars Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw

Although the series is aired on Monday evenings on the BBC, all six episodes are available on iPlayer – giving fans the opportunity to find out what happens straight away. Taking to social media, many expressed their relief at the storyline picking up. One person wrote: "It is a bit predictable at the start but I just finished episode 3 and it's getting better!!!" While another added: "Finished watching The Secrets She Keeps on @BBCiPlayer - oh my! First two episodes I found a bit predictable, but so glad I stuck with it - absolutely gripping!"

MORE: Kate Garraway shares important new update on husband Derek Draper

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's Mrs America official trailer

Others echoed the view that the programme is improving over time. "The way the secrets she keeps only gets good at ep 5 & 6 and now it's a serve," quipped a third user. While a fourth simply wrote: "The secrets she keeps gets better with each episode," along with a shocked-faced emoji. Episode three saw a dramatic turn in events which saw Agatha (Laura Carmichael) implement her devious plan to shatter Meghan's (Jessica De Gouw) whole world.

The change in view comes shortly after TV lovers were seemingly less than impressed with its "obvious" beginning. After episode one, one person stated: "The surprise at the end of ep 1 #thesecretsshekeeps was obvious about 2 minutes in," while another agreed, stating: "That was quite good and pretty watchable, apart from the plot twist you could see from space. #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

The six-part thriller tells the story of Agatha Fyfle and Meghan Shaughnessy who live very different lives in Sydney, Australia. Both women are seemingly pregnant and due on the same day, and they both hold explosive secrets they're trying to conceal.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.