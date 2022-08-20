All you need to know about filming locations for The Secrets She Keeps Laura Carmichael plays the lead in the Australian thriller

The Secrets She Keeps returned for its highly-anticipated second series earlier this month and plenty of fans are already gripped.

MORE: The Secrets She Keeps viewers make same complaint about series two debut

As well as a gripping storyline, the BBC series, which stars Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael as well as Arrow's Jessica De Gouw, has proven popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop. But where is the series filmed? Find out all about the production locations below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for season two of The Secrets She Keeps

Given the six-part thriller is based in Sydney, Australia, it's unsurprising that the cast and crew mostly shot the programme on location Down Under. Filming took place in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia and in Sydney, the capital of the eastern state. The Blue Mountains is a stunningly picturesque region northwest from Sydney and about a two-hour drive from the centre of the city.

MORE: The Secrets She Keeps season one recap: everything you need to know ahead of season two

MORE: The Secrets She Keeps makes huge change as it returns for season two

The area, which boasts over four thousand square miles, is known for its dramatic scenery and steep cliffs, waterfalls and villages dotted throughout. There's also a National Park at the centre where tourists can visit and enjoy bushwalking trails.

The Blue Mountains of NSW was a location for filming

British actress Laura, who is perhaps best known for her role as Lady Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey, spoke about what it was like filming on location for the thriller back when season one was released.

Laura Carmichael says she "loved" filming Down Under

MORE: The shocking real-life crime story that inspired BBC drama The Secrets She Keeps

Appearing on This Morning, the 36-year-old told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that she "loved" working in Australia."So we shot in Sydney in their winter and it's just gorgeous, it feels like our summer! We had a great time and I loved it, it's an amazing cast and crew," she told the presenters.

Laura also opened up about how filming for the role of Agatha was worlds apart from her Downton days, in which she became accustomed to extravagant costumes and sets. She told the ITV stars: "I always say after Downton I sort of had ambitions of acting in jeans, I really just wanted to wear normal clothes and get to work and throw it on, but it was great."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.