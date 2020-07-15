The Repair Shop's Jay Blades celebrates return of BBC show in behind the scenes video The presenter took to his Instagram to share a video of the team ahead of filming

Viewers of The Repair Shop are constantly singing its praises for its heartwarming, uplifting and sometimes emotional stories. So fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that the show's presenter, Jay Blades, seemingly confirmed that filming was once again underway thanks to lockdown being eased.

Jay confirmed the team are filming a new series

Posting a video from behind the scenes of filming at the shop on Wednesday morning, the TV star can be heard talking to his followers as he celebrates his return to his cast mates. Jay, 50, captioned the post: "Good morning all, look who's back down @therepairshop.tv Feels good to be working with my TV family again." In the video, Jay begins: "So last week some of you were saying to me, 'Where are the ladies?' Well, I have a little surprise for you, look who's here - we've got Suzie, Kirsten, and Sonnaz!"

Jay Blades posted a video to celebrate the gang being back together

He added: "And we are social distancing, we are two metres apart, that's right. And the weirdest thing is that we haven't been able to give each other a hug. But it is a real joy to be filming again with my family. Jay's followers were clearly thrilled with the news and flooded the comments underneath expressing their excitement at the prospect of brand new episodes.

The BBC show is hugely popular with viewers

One person commented: "There they are!!!! The beautiful ladies, look forward to seeing you all soon on the new series," while another wrote: "Fantastic news that you are filming again. Something to look forward to." Plenty more were also thrilled, with a third user writing: "Welcome back. Looking forward to this," and a fourth simply wrote: "Can't wait to see some new episodes."

Before then, BBC are showing the current series on a Wednesday evening, and new spin-off show The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain on weekday afternoons. Fans will be pleased to know that the new spin-off follows a similar format, and is sure to offer just as much charm. The programme is set to offer unique insight into the stories and history behind the shop's most memorable antiques and heirlooms that have been restored by the expert team since it opened.

