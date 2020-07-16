Dr Hilary Jones takes break from Good Morning Britain 

If missing Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan for a few months wasn't bad enough, Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray have announced that Dr Hilary will also be taking a break from Good Morning Britain! We're going to miss him!

Discussing the medical expert's upcoming holiday on the breakfast show on Thursday, Adil said: "Where would we be without Dr Hilary? He's told me he's off next week. You can't leave next week." Charlotte added: "What? I don't know who allowed that to happen. It's very well deserved." Dr Hilary joked: "I've got to have a little break!"

Dr Hilary is taking a break from the breakfast show

Lorraine Kelly is among those who have praised Dr Hilary's levelheadedness while delivering updates on coronavirus throughout the lockdown. Speaking in her column for HELLO!, she said: "If there’s one thing that makes me feel less anxious about what’s going on in the world, it’s the reassuring presence of Dr Hilary Jones. He’s so calm and well informed, and makes it easy for us to understand even the most complicated COVID-19 developments."

She continued: "I see him every single day when I get into work, and although we are SO careful about social distancing, in my mind I always give him a virtual hug."

It is the summer holidays for plenty of TV presenters at the moment, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will also be taking a long break from This Morning. The two presenters usually take breaks from the show during term holidays and the summer break, before returning in September. Holly and Phil's break means that Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford will be taking over presenting duties.