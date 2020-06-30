Dr Hillary Jones says the coronavirus second wave is 'inevitable' in stark warning GMB stars were discussing the local lockdown in Leicester when Dr Hilary spoke up

Good Morning Britain's resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones has given a stark warning about the second wave of coronavirus in the UK, calling it "inevitable". The doctor, who was speaking about local lockdowns on Tuesday's show, explained: "Already people are talking about getting back to normal and we haven't really gotten through the first wave, let alone worrying about the second wave, which is inevitable now."

He continued: "We're beginning to see signs of that already. People have lost the fear that they had originally... people were frightened to touch their face with their hand... people were so focused on the detail and all of that detail has been forgotten."

'We've now had probably over 70,000 excess deaths and already people have lost the fear.' @DrHilaryJones says a second wave of coronavirus is 'inevitable' and the public has lost the fear of the virus. #AskDrH pic.twitter.com/lpNCHRnEzM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2020

Dr Hilary's warning about how the country will continue to see the effects of the virus comes just a few days before pubs, cafe, restaurants, museums, cinemas and more will be able to open.

While some viewers suggested that Dr Hilary was "scaremongering", one person replied: "It’s not scaremongering at all. The virus is still out there and it hasn’t weakened. There are spikes appearing in different parts of the country. All people have to do is take care and follow really simple rules."

Another person added: "I am still scared. I am shielded and whilst most of my work colleagues are going back to the office in stages I am still working from home. I am scared of other peoples behaviour."