Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares adorable clip of daughter Coco, 1, walking in heels The proud mum shared the video on her Instagram

Ayda Field was one proud mother on Wednesday as she encouraged her youngest daughter Coco, one, to walk in mini heeled shoes.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the star captioned the sweet video: "All dressed up and nowhere to go..:) #highheelhustle #girlaftermyownheart #cocopow AWxx."

WATCH Coco walk in heels as mum Ayda proudly looks on

The 10-second clip sees Coco perfectly walk around the family's living room in her mini dress-up pink heels whilst wearing a gorgeous white dress.

Friends and fans were quick to react to the sweet post, with close family friend Sarah Ferguson sending several love heart emojis.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, Beau, in February

Other followers were left impressed with how well Coco can walk in heels. "Wow, she's already an expert at walking in heels!" wrote one.

A second fan commented: "Beautiful #cocopow, like mother like daughter." A third remarked: "Aaww she's so cute. I bet she loves the sound of those heels... Another little lady of yours."

The adorable post comes just hours after 41-year-old Ayda wowed the internet with her toned physique.

The mum-of-four has continued to exercise during lockdown and she proudly showed off the results of her hard work on her Instagram stories.

The 41-year-old has been keeping fit during lockdwon

Taking a selfie in front of her mirror, the wife of Robbie Williams lifted up her sports vest to unveil her incredibly toned tummy muscles. "I just finished an ab challenge and am really proud of myself #nowicanexhale," she simply wrote.

Ayda, who shares four young children with Robbie, also posted an Instagram video of herself doing a workout on her garden porch, whilst her eldest daughter Teddy danced in the background.

"Ayda vs Gym: Grab a weight and freestyle. Movement is magic #mommyandteddy #transformationtuesday #letthegoodtimesroll #aydavsgym AWxx," she said in the caption.