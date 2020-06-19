Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins embarrass Dr Hilary on his birthday The pair showed old photos and videos of Dr Hilary to embarrass him

The Good Morning Britain team had reason to celebrate on Friday, as it was Dr Hilary Jones' birthday. Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins embarrassed their co-star by sharing a series of old photos and videos of him taken from throughout his 27 year ITV career, starting when he joined GMTV in 1993.

"Yep, I'm in my prime now," Dr Hilary said after Ben and Charlotte wished him a happy birthday. "Yes you are in your prime, how many primes is it?" Ben joked. "Quite a few," Dr Hilary replied.

The presenters then embarrassed Hilary by sharing old photos and footage from when he had celebrated his birthday on the show and its predecessor GMTV over the past three decades, which Ben said showed "just how special and dear to us you are over the years".

Tipping Point host Ben couldn't resist poking fun at Dr Hilary's old hairstyle, adding: "A mullet, as well. Business at the front, party at the back. That’s always been your way hasn't it Hil?"

After spending his morning working with Ben, Charlotte and Lorraine Kelly, the doctor revealed he has some fun plans for the rest of his special day. "I think if the sun comes out later this afternoon, a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of bubbly maybe. Why not? Things that doctors do."

Dr Hilary Jones has been on GMTV and GMB since 1993

Dr Hilary has been a regular fixture on ITV for almost 30 years, and has been a particularly prominent figure throughout the coronavirus pandemic, where he has been sharing daily advice and guidance for the public.

His co-star Kate Garraway recently praised the 67-year-old for being a big source of support during her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle, and revealed he had been the one who told her to call an ambulance when Derek was struggling with his breathing.

