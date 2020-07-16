Piers Morgan has shared a mysterious post on Twitter, revealing he is set to make a major announcement later on today. The Good Morning Britain star took to Twitter on Thursday to update his fans, writing: "I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space."

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan's 2 luxurious homes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan Gets Telling Off From Mum On GMB

His post concerned a number of fans, who anticipated he might be leaving the daytime show. "I hope you're not leaving GMB," one wrote. "We need you there." A second remarked: "Please be the face of @GMB. It's not the same without you, you're the best breakfast and news presenter in the UK, you challenge and ask the right questions everything us public want to know and the answers we want to hear. Please carry on campaigning for us you're the best."

MORE: Piers Morgan stuns fans with unseen photo of his lookalike brother

Piers Morgan is set to share some major news with fans

Some other fans took a more light-hearted approach. "Oh bloody hell. Now I'm going to have to set my alarm for midday!" one joked, while another cheekily asked: "Are you pregnant?!"

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain stars' wedding photos: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, Piers Morgan & more

Piers, 55, has been working on GMB since 2015. He is currently on a summer break from the show, and has jetted to the south of France with his family. He has already shared a number of beautiful snapshots with his fans, including one showing a glorious sunset in Provence.

GMB stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Piers and co-star Susanna Reid's last day on GMB was on Friday. The pair will return to screens in September and in the meantime, Kate Garraway has stepped back into her presenting role. Kate was previously off-air to look after her two children while her husband Derek Draper sadly remains in intensive care in hospital.

While Piers is definitely returning after the summer, he previously told one GMB viewer that he may step down for good in 2021. After reading out a letter from the viewer who thought they heard Piers say he was leaving, the TV star clarified: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly." Susanna then joked: "Contract negotiations underway!"