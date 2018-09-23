Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes set to join Strictly? She made the revelation before tonight's season finale of Bodyguard

Keeley Hawes shocked fans of hit new TV show Bodyguard when she dramatically died in the third episode, but she's now revealed that she'd love to reunite with co-star Richard Madden on Strictly Come Dancing! The confession from the 42-year-old actress came after film critic Peter Bradshaw tweeted: "Can we get Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden to do the tango for the Christmas? #Strictly." Keeley then retweeted the post along with the teasing comment: "I don't see why not," before Claudia Winkleman showed her excitement by replying with: "Excellent idea." After sharing some steamy moments together in their scenes on Bodyguard, Richard and Keeley would certainly bring the passion and chemistry required in an intimate Tango!

Keeley and Richard on Bodyguard

Keeley's character in Bodyguard - Home Secretary, Julia Montague - is currently subject to many a fan theory which suggest that she is in fact still alive. Julia was last seen unconscious after standing next to a detonated bomb, before being confirmed dead by government officials. However, fans think that it's all a ruse to help catch the terrorist - or terrorists - at large. Speaking about the theories, the show's writer Jed Mercurio said: "Well I think you need to watch the finale on Sunday night. We’re all sitting back and enjoying the speculation. It’s great that people have their own theories. Actually, I do look at some of the bigger theories and it's interesting that occasionally there's a grain of truth."

Sunday's concluding episode should clear everything up for fans, with Jed confirming: "There's lots of action in the last episode and lots of answers to questions that have been in people's minds these last few weeks. I’m really very optimistic that people will get a lot out of the episode and they'll get the answers that they're looking for." Without giving too much away, he also said that he's in talks with the BBC about a second series. If Julia is still in fact alive, Keeley might have to press pause on Strictlyto make way for further Bodyguard filming.

