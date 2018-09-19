Bodyguard director finally responds to season 2 reports Will there be a second series of Bodyguard?

Bodyguard is the breakout BBC series that everyone’s hooked on right now, and the show's writer has just hinted that protagonist David Budd might not survive the final show this weekend! Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning about the fate of David - the bodyguard played by Richard Madden - and a potential second series, writer Jed Mercurio teased: "Richard has done a fantastic job on this and we’re all so proud of what he’s achieved and so pleased for him. If that character survives then we would have to get into a conversation with Richard about whether he would be available to do another series." The cunning use of the word "if" is enough to launch a thousand new fan theories!

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden in Bodyguard

Speaking of fan theories, Jed also revealed that there could be some truth in the popular theory that Julia Montague - the Home Secretary played by Keeley Hawes, who died in a terrorist attack in episode three - is still alive but in hiding. Jed said: "Well I think you need to watch the finale on Sunday night. We’re all sitting back and enjoying the speculation. It’s great that people have their own theories. Actually, I do look at some of the bigger theories and it's interesting that occasionally there's a grain of truth." He then referenced the fact the he previously killed off another of Keeley's characters in hit show Line of Duty, by adding: "That’s also part of the history, the fact that it happened before makes people swing towards the idea that she must obviously be dead. But then there are other things that are in the drama that make the observant people swing towards the idea that possibly that’s a ruse. We’re just sitting back and enjoying the response and the speculation."

Richard Madden as David Budd - will he survive?

Would another series focus on a whole new storyline with a new set of characters, or could it follow on from the current storyline? We’re going to have to sit tight and wait for Sunday night to find out for sure. What Jed did confirm though, is that there will be a lot of action in the concluding episode. He said: "I can tell you that the episode returns to some of the very tense action style sequences of the first two. There's lots of action in the last episode and lots of answers to questions that have been in people's minds these last few weeks. I’m really very optimistic that people will get a lot out of the episode and they'll get the answers that they're looking for."

We can’t help but think that the Bodyguard writers are having far too much fun watching fans squirm while trying to work out what happens next!

