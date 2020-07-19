Claudia Winkleman asked fans for their help in making this year's Strictly more fun than ever. Taking to Instagram, the co-host of the celebrity dance competition shared a BBC video which featured the iconic theme tune and showed clips of some of the most iconic dance routines from the show's history, including Karim and Amy's showdance from the 2019 final.

Over the top of the impressive clips, gold lettering read: "Strictly The Best Of The Final is coming and we want YOU to be part of the show. Recreate an iconic showdance or craft your very own glitterball. Get involved at bbc.co.uk/strictly."

Claudia's fans were quick to suggest their favourite routines from the programme's incredible 16-year run, with one commenting: "Caroline Flack's and Pacha's Charleston for me, a beautiful dance and would be amazing to see being recreated in her memory."

Others added: "Oh my goodness how fab. Caroline, Jodie Austin, Tara, Louis, Faye, (I'm just spouting names... were they even in the final?!) too many," "Oti & Danny Mac’s ‘Magalenha’ is the best dance of any series ever. I still watch it online as it’s just amazing," and: "Please please please let's see Debbie, she is so fabulous x."

Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe posted a heart-eyes emoji, while another of Claudia's followers simply added: "Something to look forward to!!" Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have wondered over the last few months whether the show would be able to safely return this autumn.

Claudia co-hosts Strictly alongside her friend and colleague Tess Daly

In June, however, the BBC announced that Strictly will return for another year. In a statement, the broadcaster said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual."

It was later revealed that the new series will start in October, rather than September. Speaking on Loose Women last month, one of the show's longest-running judges, Craig Revel-Horwood, said: "I'm really looking forward to the show because it's going to be a completely different creative look at it."

