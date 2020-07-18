Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg spark baby rumours 'Just the three of us'

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have sparked speculation they're going to have a baby!

The happy couple posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram on Saturday evening, which sees them sitting on the roof of their VW Camepervan watching the sunset.

READ: Dianne Buswell delights fans with wedding photo - and it’s not what you think!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe and Dianne reveal some things you may not know about them...

Dianne and Joe are currently enjoying a staycation in the countryside, and the surroundings look so picturesque!

Captioning the stunning snap, Dianne wrote: "Just the 3 of us," followed by a heart emoji. Needless to say, fans were jumping for joy over the photo.

One wrote: "EXCUSE ME! Three?" A second added: "Three? Are you counting the van or is there someone unseen in the picture...?" While a third wrote: "Omg I read that and was like wait are they announcing something???"

MORE: Dianne Buswell stuns fans with shocking transformation

Joe and Dianne are not expecting a baby

We imagine fans will be left disappointed though as it appears the couple were simply referring to their new ride, Chippy, instead of announcing they are expecting their first baby.

It's not the first time Joe and Dianne have set tongues wagging that they could be expanding their family. In December, during a trip to Dianne's native Australia, one happy photo from their visit really garnered attention.

Dianne uploaded a picture showing her and Joe sharing ice cream together on the waterfront, which she captioned: "What's yours is mine and what's mine is yours even choc mint ice creams! That's true love."

It didn’t take long for speculation to begin as to whether the couple are expecting a baby, with followers commenting on Dianne's apparent "baby bump". However, others were quick to shut the conjecture down, with one writing: "I think it's the wind. Look at @joe_sugg T-shirt sleeve."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.