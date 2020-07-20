Martin Lewis has shut down reports that he will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, and claimed that he was surprised to see bookies offering 'odds' on the chances that he'd be taking part.

Taking to Facebook, he posted a status which read: "I was more than surprised this weekend, to discover 'newspaper' articles reporting 'Martin Lewis doing #Strictly this year' and worse them talking to the bookies and including the fact they're offering 3/1.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis apologises after wife Lara Lewington's hilarious gaffe

"Subtly that's an advert for gambling. We're in a pandemic gambling crisis, this isn't something I want to be party to. The thought of people losing money betting on this makes me nauseous. Do not bet. I WON'T be doing Strictly. Had I/were I to be asked I'd say no (and had I been asked I would keep it confidential). I don't have the time to do it, too busy with my new weekly live series."

READ: Strictly's Anton du Beke shares the sweetest new photo of his twins!

Martin denied the reports via Facebook

As a financial journalist, Martin naturally expressed his concerns for gambling and has been helping people with their money problems throughout lockdown. He recently announced to his followers that stamp duty has been cancelled, tweeting: "Stamp duty cut IMMEDIATELY. No stamp duty paid on homes up to £500,000 (currently £125,000). That's huge. Runs until 31 March 2021. That will help many, but not first time buyers with sub 10% deposits who simply will struggle to get mortgages."

READ: Claudia Winkleman shares exciting update about Strictly

Since his initial tweet, Martin has shared a reaction video to the news, which was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak during his summer statement address earlier in the day.