Anton du Beke received the sweetest gift from his twins in celebration of his birthday on Monday. The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a snapshot on social media showing three-year-old George and Henrietta kissing his cheeks, with a beautiful coastline visible in the background. "Happy Birthday, Daddy!" he captioned the photo.

WATCH: Inside Anton du Beke's HELLO! photoshoot

Anton, 54, and his wife Hannah, 45, welcomed their twins in March 2017, with the couple deciding to tie the knot in a low-key wedding just three weeks later. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in a recent interview, Anton revealed the couple married at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, with just a handful of guests, on 20 April 2017 – the fifth anniversary of their first encounter.

Anton shared a sweet new snapshot of his twins to mark his birthday

"I love the thought of being married on that date," Anton said. "It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah.

"She is an incredible lady and a wonderful mum. I knew she would be. She's kind, intelligent, funny and light of spirit. She's gorgeous."

Anton and Hannah were married just three weeks after their children's arrival

Asked whether the couple hoped to expand their family further in the future, the pro dancer replied: "Neither of us is getting any younger so we're not planning to have any more children. We have been blessed with our incredible son and daughter, so we're happy."

Anton also spoke about his children during an appearance on Steph McGovern's show, and revealed he was enjoying lockdown because it had meant more time with his loved ones.

WATCH: Anton du Beke Gets Emotional While Talking About Twins

"We've just had a third birthday two days ago, the twins are three, we had a party and it has been lovely. We're also trying to potty train them, trying to get them out of their nappies, and Henrietta is a little bit better at it than George. I think that is normal, boys usually take a little bit longer. Might as well get them into little pants and knickers at this stage, we have nothing better to do," he joked.

"It's the best time. You're always so busy, you're always off so this time has been wonderful because we are just together. Hannah, me and the babies, we are just together and having the best time. This has just been beautiful, I am loving every second of just spending time with them and being with them and being all together and doing stuff."