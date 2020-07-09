Strictly's Natalie Lowe talks replacing Bruno Tonioli as a judge in new series The new mum would love to replace Bruno Tonioli this year

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Natalie Lowe has revealed she would love to replace Bruno Tonioli as a judge this series.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio host Stephen Leng and special co-host, TOWIE's Bobby Norris on Access All Areas, the new mum opened up about the popular BBC show and suggested who should take over Bruno Tonioli, if rumours are true that he is due to miss out on this year's series.

Natalie has revealed she would love past Strictly dancers, like Brendan and herself, to judge this year's show

"I'd love to see ex-professionals sit in that fourth chair every week," she revealed, before admitting that she would be keen if the Strictly bosses were to call.

"I love Strictly, I love everything about dance. I think it is really a good positive thing if you can relate to the celebrity that's going through each week. We've been there, we can support. You can be compassionate, you can be encouraging but give constructive criticism. That's how I would be as a judge if I was asked to be on it. I would love to. Who would turn that job down? I mean it's got to be the most amazing position to be in."

The 39-year-old, who is currently self-isolating with her six-month-old baby Jack and husband James, also spoke about reports of the show introducing two same-sex couples for the first time in Strictly history.

The star is currently busy being a mum to baby Jack, who she welcomed in December

"You know what, why not? Dance is a form of expression and as long as you're expressing the music and you're creating, I just think that's where we're at now, absolutely. I'm all for it!" she said.

She added: "I think everything is a process. Everything happens when it's ready. I don't know like, if it was meant to happen maybe it was meant to happen two or three years ago, but it hasn't, so I'm just fully ready to embrace it as and when it is ready. No time like the present. Let's get it happening!"