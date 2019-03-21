This Morning's Martin Lewis reveals Strictly Come Dancing invite Will Martin Lewis be swapping money tips for dancing shoes?

Good Morning Britain's financial expert Martin Lewishas opened up about whether he would take part in Strictly Come Dancing, and it looks like he won't be putting on any dancing shoes just yet! Chatting about the popular BBC dancing show, Martin admitted that while he had been invited to take part in plenty of reality shows, he often works in Westminster and wouldn't want to do anything to "risk" his standing. Joking about Martin's response, Ben Shepherd said: "They're all massive fans of Strictly in Westminster though!"

Martin won't be taking part in Strictly any time soon!

Martin also revealed that his daughter Sapphire wants him to do I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, but he thinks she would actually miss him far too much. He explained: "If I said to my little girl, 'I'm going for three weeks to join the jungle', she'd be clinging to my leg begging me not to do it." He added: "I've been asked to do these programmes before and I've said no to them and I'll continue to say no to them."

The money expert also revealed that six-year-old Sapphire was the person who convinced him to take part in ITV's All Star Musicals. He explained: "This is so not me, but since my little girl likes musicals, she asked me to do it, and I love her." Overcome with emotion after getting praised by the judging panel, including Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas – Martin reflected on his daughter's words, telling the audience: "She said 'Dad, I'll still love you even if you get zero.'" During the show, the star sang the title song from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

