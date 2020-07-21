Kate Garraway gives hopeful update about husband Derek's condition 

Kate Garraway gave a hopeful update about her husband, Derek Draper, on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, revealing that nurses reported to her that he was alert and engaged, with his eyes open, after they put the breakfast show on television for him.

After explaining that Derek had struggled in recent days, she said: "He had a tough week, he had two big falls in blood pressure and swelling in his legs which was concerning in case it might be clots... COVID can cause clotting.

"But he is stable and yesterday I spoke to the nurses and they had put Good Morning Britain on and they felt, because his eyes were open, that he looked focused and engaged... I found it very emotional. We don't know if it was the moving of the light or the familiar voices."

Speaking directly to him, she added: "Good Morning Derek, if you are watching. We're all sending you lots of love and so many good wishes. Your own personal Good Morning Britain."

Derek is still critically ill in hospital

She then joked that Derek doesn't usually tend to watch her presenting skills, saying: "It is odd because he's never really watched me on TV before, or cared!" Her co-star, Ben Shepherd disagreed, saying: "I don't believe that for a minute!"

Kate opened up about her husband's condition

The mum-of-two also revealed that she was allowed to visit him again, and was planning on going later that day. Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Hope your husband makes a full recovery." Another added: "Saying ‘Good morning Derek’ too. Sending you and your family all the strong thoughts in the world. Praying for his full and complete recovery."